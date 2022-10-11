High school student surprised with $500 scholarship

AMMON — Hard work in school has paid off for Brynlie Wright, a student at Thunder Ridge High School, who won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing.

Lauren Haney, branch service manager of the Zions Bank Ammon branch, surprised Wright with news of her win during a branch presentation.

“We know that it takes extra time and effort to earn high marks, so we’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Brynlie through the Pays for A’s program,” Haney said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Wright was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall drawing. Of nearly 2,200 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.