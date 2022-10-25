Name of Rigby robbery suspect released

RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon.

Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m.

Adam had made a purchase in the store earlier and was seen leaving in a silver car with California plates.

Later, witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a teal shirt and jacket, khaki pants and black beanie running west in the alley adjacent to the shop.

“Officers from the Rigby Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office immediately began canvasing the area for the male suspect,” a news release from the Rigby Police Department says.

A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office saw Adam’s car by the gas pumps at the Valley Wide Co-op in Menan around 5:45 p.m. He was arrested and taken into custody.