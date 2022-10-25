Man arrested in Rigby robbery
RIGBY – A man is in custody following a robbery in Rigby Monday afternoon.
Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street was robbed about 4:30 p.m.
The suspect “stole an undetermined amount of cash,” according to Fullmer. He did not release his name.
Fullmer says no one was injured.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies found the suspect a little after 6 p.m. at Valley Wide Co-op in Menan. He was arrested and booked in the Jefferson County Jail.
EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting more information from the Rigby Police Department. We will provide an update when it’s available.