Over 113,000 rainbow trout being released in eastern Idaho waters this month

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Nothing like the fall for some fishing fun.

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 113,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during October. This is no trick … it is all treat.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries.

American Falls Reservoir – At 55,000 acres, this body of water is the largest of Idaho’s Snake River reservoirs! Yet, because of its variety of bays, inlets, and coves along the shoreline, it provides a fishing experience similar to smaller waters which anglers in small watercrafts can enjoy. Besides rainbow trout, anglers can fish for browns, cutthroats, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and yellow perch. The town of American Falls is at the southwest end of the reservoir, where there are also several boat launches and fuel available. There’s also services and a boat launch available near Aberdeen, midway up the reservoir on the westside. Camping is available at Massacre Rocks State Park, as well as several private RV parks and campgrounds on or near the reservoir.

Bannock Reservoir – Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Blackfoot Reservoir – This is the second largest reservoir in southeast Idaho and covers nearly 17,000 acres when full. Anglers can catch cutthroat trout, rainbows, and yellow perch. Bring your boat or your RV and plan to stay awhile! There are boat ramps, docks, and nearby campgrounds and restroom facilities

Edson Fichter Pond – This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a "puppy pond" built just for them on the same property.

Glendale Reservoir – At over 200-acres, this irrigation reservoir provides good facilities and plenty of opportunities for anglers to catch a variety of warm water species and trout. Access is best using a small boat, but docks and limited shore access are available.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.