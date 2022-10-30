Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer

POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation.

Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

For the felony charge, Archer was sentenced to three years probation by District Judge Robert Naftz. A prison sentence of two to four years was suspended, and a 120-day discretionary sentence was attached to the probation.

RELATED | Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

Archer was arrested July 27 when Pocatello police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a local bar. When officers arrived, they found Archer yelling at a man inside the bar.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Archer tried to punch one of the officers twice, knocking the officer’s body camera off.

During his arrest, officers found Archer in possession of two prescription drugs: Metronidazole, a prescription strength antibacterial, and Gabapentin, a pain med.

In addition to probation, Archer has been ordered to pay $820.50 in fees and fines.