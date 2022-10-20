Retired NFL football player Steve Young answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Steve Young played in the NFL for 15 seasons after playing football at BYU. He was named the AP’s NFL Most Valuable Player in 1992 and 1994 and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXIX. Steve is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steve recently wrote a book called “The Law of Love” about loving as God loves, seeking another’s healing and expecting nothing in return.

I was so excited to chat with Steve! Here’s what I asked him:

What inspired you to write your new book “The Law of Love”?

Can you tell me about a time where someone has shown you a lot of love that made a difference in your life?

Why did you start playing football?

What’s your favorite thing about being a dad?

Do you have a favorite moment from your football career?

Sometimes I get really anxious and nervous about things. You suffered from anxiety. Do you have any tips to help me worry less?

You’ve had a lot of accomplishments. What are you most proud of?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s your favorite junk food?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Can you share a piece of advice you’ve been given that might help me in my life?

Watch my entire interview with Steve in the video player above!

