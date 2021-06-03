NFL quarterback Taysom Hill, who was raised in Pocatello, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with NFL quarterback Taysom Hill. He plays for the New Orleans Saints, was raised in Pocatello and attended BYU in Provo. Taysom and his wife, Emily, have a little boy named Beau.

I spoke with Taysom right after football practice this week. Here are the questions I asked him:

Do you still get nervous before your football games?

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned playing football?

What do you like best about being a dad?

Can you tell us something about yourself that might surprise us?

Do you have a favorite restaurant or place you like to go when you visit Idaho?

If you weren’t a football player, what do you think you’d be doing for your career?

Who are some of your role models?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is a typical day like for you during the football season?

What is your favorite junk food?

What advice do you have for me?

You can follow Taysom on Instagram here and on Twitter here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.