UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15

UPDATE

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County.

A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15.

A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and semi-trailer, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2018 Toyota 4Runner were all traveling southbound on I-15. The Freightliner struck the Peterbilt from behind and was rear-ended by the Chevrolet. The Toyota struck debris in the roadway.

The Freightliner was driven by a 21-year-old man from Tracy, California. He was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The Chevrolet was occupied by a juvenile driver, a 19-year-old female passenger, from Chubbuck, and a juvenile passenger. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, and all were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The Peterbilt was driven by a 52-year-old man from Blackfoot. He was wearing a seatbelt. The Toyota was driven by a 50-year-old-woman from Billings, Montana. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on I-15 was blocked for approximately four hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash but Idaho State Police and other emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is available.