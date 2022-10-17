With Albertsons-Kroger merger, who has lower prices?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that the two companies signed a $24.6 billion deal to merge, with Kroger set to purchase all of Albertsons’ stock.

Albertsons is a staple of Idaho, with the supermarket chain founded in Boise in 1939 by Joe Albertson. But Kroger, the largest supermarket operator in the United States, also already has its foot in Idaho.

Kroger owns the supermarket chain Fred Meyer, with seven stores in the Treasure Valley, one in Pocatello and one in Idaho Falls.

What could the merger mean for your grocery prices?

The Idaho Statesman visited Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores Friday and compared the prices of commonly bought items. Some items are outside name brands available at both stores, while other comparisons are between Kroger’s private labels — namely Fred Meyer and Kroger — and Albertson’s private labels, Signature and Lucerne.

Prices were taken from the Fred Meyer at 5230 W. Franklin Road and the Albertsons at 1219 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise.

Cheaper prices can also be found at Fred Meyer with a rewards card, but all prices listed below are before price reductions.

PRICE COMPARISONS

Tide Plus Downy April Fresh laundry detergent (69 fluid ounces)

Fred Meyer: $9.99

Albertsons: $12.99

Price difference: 26.1% cheaper at Fred Meyer

2% Milk

Fred Meyer’s ‘Fred Meyer’ brand: $2.89

Albertsons’ Lucerne brand: $3.29

Price difference: 12.9% cheaper at Fred Meyer

La Croix sparkling water (8 pack)

Fred Meyer: $4.99

Albertsons: $4.59

Price difference: 8.4% cheaper at Albertsons

Extra large eggs (12 pack)

Fred Meyer’s Kroger brand: $3.99

Albertsons’ Open Nature brand: $4.49

Price difference: 11.8% cheaper at Fred Meyer

Keurig The Original Donut Shop K-Cup Pods (32 pack)

Fred Meyer: $22.49

Albertsons: $22.99

Price difference: 2.2% cheaper at Fred Meyer

Sara Lee Honey Wheat Bread

Fred Meyer: $4.29

Albertsons: $4.49

Price difference: 4.6% cheaper at Fred Meyer

DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Fred Meyer: $7.99

Albertsons: $7.89

Price difference: 1.3% cheaper at Albertsons

Thick-cut bacon (1 pound)

Fred Meyer’s Kroger brand: $4.79

Albertsons’ Signature brand: $6.99

Price difference: 37.4% cheaper at Fred Meyer

Granny Smith apples (3 pounds)

Fred Meyer’s Kroger brand: $5.49

Albertsons’ Signature brand: $5.99

Price difference: 8.7% cheaper at Fred Meyer

All-purpose flour (5 pounds)

Fred Meyer’s Kroger brand: $2.39

Albertsons’ Signature brand: $2.99

Price difference: 22.3% cheaper at Fred Meyer

SO WHICH IS CHEAPER?

Using the 10 comparisons above, on average you’ll save 11.6% by shopping at Fred Meyer rather than Albertsons at current prices.