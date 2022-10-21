UPDATE: Residents displaced after 8 apartments damaged in Rexburg fire

REXBURG — A woman was injured after jumping from a second-story window during an apartment fire Friday.

At about 2:50 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at Twin Pines Manor apartments at 160 North 1st West in Rexburg.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Wind was a significant factor in the spread of the fire. Eight apartments were affected by fire, smoke and water damage, according to a fire department news release.

The woman who jumped from the window was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to Madison Fire Department Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin. There was an initial report of someone trapped in an apartment, however, after a search was conducted, it was revealed that all occupants had safely evacuated.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, one ambulance and three command vehicles; and two engines were sent by Central Fire District as a mutual aid request. There were 19 personnel working the fire scene. Officers from Rexburg Police Department also provided assistance, according to the release.

Crews closed 1st West between 1st North and 2nd North as they battled the blaze.

“We’re grateful no one was significantly injured in this fire,” Miskin said. “However, the occupants of all eight apartments have been displaced because of this fire and the damage caused throughout the apartment building.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Madison Fire Department and Rexburg Police Department.

No firefighters were injured.

This is the second fire at Twin Pines Manor within the past two years. A Rexburg man died in March 2021 after spending weeks in a burn unit following an explosion and fire at the complex.

Courtesy Madison Fire Department