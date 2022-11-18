$18 million landfill to be constructed east of Rexburg

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District. Stock image

REXBURG — The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) has approved an $18 million permanent financing package for the Eastern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District (District) to construct a landfill facility in the Newdale area, east of Rexburg.

The District will operate the facility, as well as hauling, for the disposal of materials from county transfer stations. The 1,000-acre Newdale site was secured through a land exchange with the State Land Board and the Idaho Department of Lands. The centrally located site will provide capacity for well into the next century, based on historic and recent growth projections.

“The District and its member counties are grateful for USDA-RD and DEQ support of this regional solution to address current and future solid waste disposal,” said District Chairman Todd Smith.

“The USDA-RD is pleased to support the rural communities of Eastern Idaho in the District’s efforts to solve long-term solid waste needs. The project will be a model of rural collaboration that other areas of Idaho can follow,” said USDA-RD State Director, Rudy Soto.

“The USDA-RD will help the District reduce financing costs and better serve Eastern Idaho citizens,” said Cameron Arial, President of Clearwater Financial, the District’s financial advisor. “Eventually, the facility will be self-sustaining through tipping fees. For now, this funding package will reduce early debt service payments and allow more funds to go towards facility needs.”

Earlier this month, the District selected Bank of Commerce, through a Request for Proposal process, to provide interim financing to begin facility construction. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November 3.

“The District is excited to start construction on the regional landfill and bring services to our citizens,” said Darby Pozenel, the District’s Executive Director. “USDA-RD and DEQ’s support will propel our efforts forward in providing best-in-class waste management solutions to the region.”

The four-county District was established in 2010 with the sole purpose of creating a solid waste management solution for the region. Pursuant to Idaho statute, Idaho counties are responsible for establishing, maintaining, and operating solid waste disposal systems. Some member counties currently operate their own landfills that suffer from regulatory, capacity, safety, or operational issues; while others contract with neighboring counties to address their solid waste disposal needs.