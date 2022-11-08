Author is an affectionate, loving Australian Shepherd mix looking for a fur-ever home

Meet Author – our Pet of the Week!

He’s about a year old and was transferred to the Snake River Animal Shelter from a shelter in Texas.

Author is an Australian Shepherd mix who was found as a stray. He is amazing with dogs, kids, men and women.

Author is very affectionate, wants to be around people and will make a great fur-ever pet.

Author and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.