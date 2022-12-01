Biz Buzz: New downtown storefront offering trendy, everyday clothing for women

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Women’s clothing boutique shop opening in downtown Idaho Falls

The Thistle Dew storefront on B Street | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – For years, Naylene Huneryager has done freelance graphic design work for big nationwide brands. Now she’ll be providing a unique brand of her own as the owner of a new clothing store in downtown Idaho Falls.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native is celebrating the grand opening of Thistle Dew this Saturday at 320 B Street next to Don Juan’s Barbershop inside the Rogers building. Huneryager describes the business as a clothing boutique store with shoes, clothes and accessories for women.

“It’s women’s contemporary, everyday clothing with layers and basic colors,” she explains. “We try to keep up with the trends but also keep everyone with some basics. We don’t cater specifically to the younger crowd, but it’s that kind of style.”

She and her employee are excited for the public to see their selection.

Huneryager moved to Idaho Falls with her boyfriend in 2019 several months before the pandemic. He’d taken a job at the Idaho National Laboratory, and she continued working remotely.

As she got established in eastern Idaho, she was eager to spread her artistic wings. Clothing seemed like a good fit to her because it was something she enjoyed, and she saw lots of creative possibilities that wouldn’t upend her life.

“It’s easy to market, and it’s also easy to change as styles come. It’s easy to gain a general interest with most people,” says Huneryager.

Huneryager poses for a photo inside her shop. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

And she says the downtown storefront was ideally suited to her business venture.

“I really like the … access to the downtown community when people are out and about and walking,” Huneryager says. “It’s such a great area, and we want to be a part of (it).”

She’ll be offering raffle prizes and swag prizes during Saturday’s grand opening and 15% off everything in the store.

Going forward, she’s hoping to outgrow the 725-square-foot space and open in a location with an even wider selection of inventory.

“Maybe get into some decoration and not just women’s clothing,” she says, considering possible offerings in the future. “Eventually offer men and children’s clothing, if we can, and even dabble in wedding (attire). Our goal is for you to be able to find something for every (occasion).”

Thistle Dew will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the website or Instagram page for more information.

BIZ BITS

Rigby Chamber hosting light parade, midnight madness sale on Friday

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the Christmas season with a parade and midnight madness sale on Friday.

The public is invited to the annual light parade at 6:30 p.m., which will begin at the intersection of 1st West and Main Street and end at the Rigby City Park. Santa will greet children with a treat at Bennion Park on State Street immediately afterward.

Traditionally, Rigby merchants offer deals and discounts until midnight to promote Christmas shopping. But many businesses will have sales and refreshments throughout the day.

Power company hosting food drive in Rexburg

REXBURG – Fall River Electric Cooperative in Ashton is inviting you to “Stuff the Trailer.”

The fourth annual food drive will be held in Rexburg on Dec. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. near the front entrance of Broulim’s. Non-perishable food items are wanted and needed, including pasta, cold cereal, canned fruit, and other canned goods.

This event will benefit the Rexburg Food Bank.

If you are unable to attend and would still like to help, you can call Fall River Electric at (800) 632-5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

