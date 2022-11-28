You can finally check out the new Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — A highly anticipated day has arrived: The Mountain America Center opened its doors Monday, and the public can take a look.

Media were invited to attend a VIP grand opening ceremony with about 500 other people inside the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center.

“This is a day of celebration. I haven’t stopped smiling all day. My heart is full,” said Terri Gazdik, an Idaho Falls Auditorium District chairwoman.

Mayor Rebeca Casper presented an official City of Idaho Falls Proclamation to the Mountain America Center. Then a red ribbon was cut to officially open the center to the public at noon.

The building provides 27,000 square feet of event space within Hero Arena, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center.

The Mountain America Center hosts the Idaho Falls Spud Kings — a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise — and can host events with the ability to seat 6,000 guests.

“The Mountain America Center will serve our region for generations to come, enhancing lives, boosting the economy and serving as a place where we can come together as a community and celebrate events,” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures LLC. “It will be a huge draw for our region, perhaps Montana and Wyoming.”

The public is invited to the grand opening on Monday, which will run until 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy self-guided tours throughout the venue and will be able to meet the Idaho Falls Spud Kings hockey players. Guests can also try the concession stands.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Mountain America Center on Monday. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There is no admission charge for the event, though food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“We wanted a unique brand for our building. Not just hot dogs, not just hamburgers. We wanted a unique restaurant experience,” said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center. “All of the food and beverage in this building is made in-house.”

Those concession stands include Eagle Rock Burgers & Brews, ToPo Tato, Crafty Pete’s Pie Shack, El Flamingo Tacos and Coyote Country Barbecue.

Hudson said the capabilities of the center are endless. High school athletes can come and play in tournaments. The ice rink can transform into a venue full of dirt for events like motocross, monster trucks, and rodeos.

“If you enjoy concerts, live music, Cirque du Soleil, and Disney on Ice, this facility will have it. That is something that we can be extremely proud of in a community like Idaho Falls,” Hudson said. “We’ve got something for everybody!”

The first inaugural concert at the Mountain America Center will take place on Wednesday with Big & Rich at 7 p.m. The Idaho Falls Spud Kings will play their first home opener on Friday against the Utah Outliers.

“I think we have an event announcement at least once per week for the next eight weeks. So please get ready to rock ‘n’ roll. On Friday, we have a classic rock announcement that’s going to blow the doors off of this place!” Hudson said.

The Spud Kings locker room. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com