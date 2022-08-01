A behind-the-scenes look inside the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in four months and crews are staying busy making sure everything is ready for concerts, hockey games, conferences, conventions and other events.

The Hero Arena will hold up to 6,000 people and is home to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a United States Premier Hockey League Junior A franchise.

There will be an additional 150 shows or events per year, according to Mountain America Center management, and an estimated 150,000 people will visit the facility annually. The center has already announced Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will perform Dec. 13.

EastIdahoNews.com was invited for a behind-the-scenes tour of the state-of-the-art center with Rob Spear, Executive Director of the Auditorium District, and Erik Hudson, Mountain America Center General Manager. Check it out in the video player above.