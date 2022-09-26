Mountain America Center announces grand opening date and the 5 food vendors you’ll find inside

IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in 63 days and you’re invited to a special grand opening.

“This is a community building and I have been here since March but this community has been waiting for a facility like this for 12 years,” said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center.

During a news conference Monday, Hudson invited everyone in the community to a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. This is the first time the public will get a sneak peek at the facility. There will be public tours and opportunities to taste food from the concession stands.

During the news conference, five concession stands were announced: Eagle Rock Burgers & Brews, ToPo Tato, Crafty Pete’s Pie Shack, El Flamingo Tacos and Coyote County Barbecue. One of the concessions will sell duck-fried poutine – a dish of French fries and cheese curds topped with gravy.

The Mountain America Center will provide 27,000 square feet of event space within Hero Arena, along with an additional 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center.

“I promise you, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guests,” said Hudson.

The facility will not only be home to the Spud Kings hockey team but it will host additional sporting events like the Idaho Amateur State Hockey Championships in 2023. Regional and state athletic competitions will also be held, such as the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club.

Hudson hopes a curling club can be created and eventually come to the Mountain America Center.

School Districts 91 and 93 have partnered with the Mountain America Center to have high school graduations and career fairs in the facility.

Hudson said there would be other announcements coming up soon, including a large country tour, a major comedy act and family entertainment shows. Some of those announcements will be made in October.

The center is already hosting Mannheim Steamroller and Lindsey Stirling, which have had successful ticket sales.

The facility plans to host 150,000 visitors each year.

You can watch the entire news conference here: