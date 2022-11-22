Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River.

The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said someone called dispatch to report seeing a car — a white Chevy Malibu — sitting on the river.

A deputy on the scene with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com that nobody was in the vehicle at the time. He said the vehicle owners parked it in the parking lot, and the car had mechanical issues. It then somehow ended up rolling onto the ice.

A tow truck company came to pull the vehicle off the ice while rescue swimmers were suited up. The rescue swimmers walked out onto the thick ice to hook up the vehicle to the tow truck.

Tow truck workers pulled the vehicle off the ice carefully and were able to get it successfully.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com