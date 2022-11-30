Firefighters respond to townhome fire near Woodruff; police ask drivers to use alternate routes

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are at a fire at the Falls Creek Townhomes and are asking people to avoid the area.

The structure fire is near Woodruff Avenue across the street from WinCo, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The call came in before 5 p.m.

The fire has been contained to one apartment and is out. The Idaho Falls Police Department has closed down lanes on Woodruff from 1st Street north to Caribou and is asking drivers to take alternate routes.

There are no injuries reported.

