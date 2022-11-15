Have your late fees forgiven with the ‘Food for Fines’ drive at Pocatello library

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – All month long, the Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency for overdue fines.

The library launched its “Food for Fines” drive, meaning that for every non-perishable food item they donate, patrons can have their fines forgiven by $1. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and all is forgiven. Each year the food collected goes to The Idaho Foodbank.

“Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need,” said Kristy Lyon, Lead Reference Librarian. “Over the last seven years, we’ve gathered more than 7,105 items.”

The library asks that donations include only shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. The library cannot accept home-canned items, opened foods, or foods past their expiration dates.

The program does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines. If you have replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, ask library staff about a payment plan.

“Food for Fines” ends December 10.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, click here. You can also visit the library’s Facebook page.