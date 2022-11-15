Man killed, woman flown to hospital following northern Idaho rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 15, in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at approximately milepost 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female and a 33-year-old male. The female was taken to Bonner General and was subsequently airlifted to Kootenai Health. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate alcohol/drugs may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.