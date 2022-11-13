More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about these fun fisheries! (Remember, a valid Idaho fishing license is required for anglers 14 and older, even at community ponds.)

McTucker Pond:

If you haven’t been to this fishery near Springfield in Bingham County, you are missing out! McTucker Pond — located on land managed by the Bureau of Reclamation — was once a series of 8 smaller water bodies but is now one connected water body occupying more than 8 acres. Anglers can reel in rainbow trout, bluegill, sunfish, largemouth bass, bullhead, and channel catfish. Though the site is dominated by willows and cottonwood trees, there are plenty of openings along the banks to plant a camp chair and cast a line. This is a great fishery for the kids, too! There is a nearby camping area and vault restrooms available. Visitors have been treated to sights of moose, deer, pheasants, beaver, and a variety of waterfowl species. Getting there: from State Highway 39 that runs between American Falls and Blackfoot, turn south at mile marker 34.8 onto 1700 West (Steiklein Road) and go 2.7 miles to a “T” in road. Turn right and go 1 mile on 1075 South (River Road) to “T” in road and turn left into the McTucker Pond complex.

Bannock Reservoir: Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, paved running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Chesterfield Reservoir: Known for BIG fish, this 1,200-acre reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip! Anglers can catch rainbows, cutthroats, and brown trout. Just remember the two-trout limit on this reservoir! Amenities include a boat ramp, dock, and a vault restroom. Camping is available, too.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner!