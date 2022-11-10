Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer saw a white 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee fail to stop leaving an alley near Pine Street in Idaho Falls.

The officer later identified the driver as Gage Anthony Larson and tried to stop him, but Larson allegedly kept going and didn’t stop at a stoplight. He continued north on Yellowstone Highway and reached over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, documents said.

Police said Larson cut off another vehicle and kept driving and went through alleyways. At J Street, Larson got out of his Jeep and did not put the vehicle into park. The Jeep rolled into a dumpster, documents said.

“I chased Larson and gave him commands to stop, which he failed to obey,” the officer wrote.

The officer caught up with Larson and took him to the ground and into custody. When the officer searched Larson, he found a vape pen that smelled like marijuana. It later tested positive for marijuana.

Dispatch ran a warrant check on Larson and found he had a misdemeanor warrant out of Butte County, which appears to be for unlawful entry and a felony warrant out of Jefferson County for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Larson was charged on Tuesday with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.