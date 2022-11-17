Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m.

Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled into the median, with the pickup coming to rest in the left lane of travel on the westbound side.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The lane is now open.