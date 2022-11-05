‘Significant’ oil spill in Pocatello closes trail

POCATELLO — Several federal, state and local agencies have responded to a “significant” oil spill near Pocatello Creek that officials say has not created any public concern.

The oil spill, which is believed to have originated from an industrial site in the area, was reported Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the city. Since then, the city, Pocatello Fire Department, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have responded to an area of the creek just upstream from the Portneuf River.

“A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River, but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed,” the release says.

City of Pocatello Public Works Director Jeff Mansfield told EastIdahoNews.com that Pocatello Fire has deployed two types of “boom” as the cleanup effort continues. Those booms, Mansfield said, include a hard plastic tube designed to be a surface damn used to contain the spread of the oil, and a soft “sock-type” instrument used to soak the oil up.

Investigators believe the oil spill originated at the Titan Center on West Quinn Road, but have not yet identified a cause for the leak.

The Pacific Recycling Trail is closed until further notice. Mansfield believes the trail will likely be closed through the weekend.