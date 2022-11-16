Social media post implying sports team coming next year to BYU-Idaho is fake

REXBURG — A video circulating on social media implying that a local university will make a major change to its sports program is fake.

The video, sent to EastIdahoNews.com on Tuesday, lasts about 12 seconds and shows a football player with a helmet that says “BYUI” on it. Then the video says, “Coming Fall 2023.” There is a hashtag attached to it with the letters NCAA.

The implication is that Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg might get an intercollegiate athletic team — something that has not existed in the Upper Valley since the university transitioned from Ricks College in 2001. The university does not currently host any intercollegiate sports teams but instead offers an on-campus intramural program.

In a recently created Instagram account, the Instagram handle “BYU-I Athletics” contacted EastIdahoNews.com and said the teaser video was released by the school on Monday. Then they said an official message about a new sports team would be released in two weeks.

BYU-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandall told EastIdahoNews.com there is no truth to the video or announcement. He said the video is completely fake.

The Instagram user has since removed the video and changed the account’s username and photo. It is unclear who made the video and who was behind the Instagram account.