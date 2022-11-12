Two comedians performing in Rexburg Saturday for return of ‘squeaky clean’ comedy show

REXBURG — Hot on the heels of a successful first event, LOL Rexburg will host two more standup comics this weekend.

Headliner Brad Bonar will be joined by opener Brett Blackham Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg. Tickets can be purchased online on LOL Rexburg’s website.

LOL Rexburg aims to host comedy shows of the “squeaky clean” variety, similar to what Dry Bar Comedy has done with comedy in Utah.

Owner Aaron Perkins says Bonar’s comedy is unique because he incorporates magic into his act.

“Brad’s not only an awesome comic, he’s an exceptional closeup magician,” Perkins says. “He does that whole right-in-front-of-you, standing-feet-away-from-you magic that you’re involved in.”

Perkins says Bonar appeals to audiences by being relatable.

“Brad’s also a father of four kids,” Perkins says. “A lot of his material comes from his day-to-day life with his family, so that will be fun to experience because that’s the kind of stuff we can relate to, which makes it even funnier and makes you realize we need to bring more humor into our day-to-day and not take life so seriously.”

Perkins says Blackham, of Ephraim, Utah, has performed all over the U.S. and has a unique style of “energetic observational comedy that pushes the limits on just about every subject.”

Perkins was encouraged by the community’s support of LOL Rexburg’s first show in October.

“I was blown away by how many people came and by the positive response from the people that came,” he says. “It was a great show. Nick (Hoff) and Seth (Tippetts) were so down to earth and really easy to talk to and work with in terms of the professional side of it. (Local improv group) Unscripted did a wonderful job. I was really impressed by their ability to think so quickly and really get everyone engaged. Overall, I think it was a resounding success.”

In honor of Veterans Day, Perkins is offering veterans 50% off the price of admission. Veterans can use coupon code ThankYou1111 on the website to receive the discount.

Next up, on December 10, LOL Rexburg will host comedian Allan Goodwin. Perkins says there will be more shows to announce in time for the December show.

“I’m actually in the process of getting shows set up every two to three weeks starting in January,” he says. “We’re going to have a lot more shows coming.”

To keep up with LOL Rexburg’s upcoming events, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.