Crews respond to early morning business fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on the 500 block of 2nd Street.

The owner of a business called 911 around 3:58 a.m., saying they received a notification of activity from a security system. They told first responders they saw smoke building up on the security cameras inside their business.

Firefighters arrived and could see flames through the business’s windows inside a larger commercial structure. Firefighters made entry into the building and found a small fire inside of the business.The fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on the scene to vent the building of smoke.

IFFD responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. An estimated cost of damages is less than $10,000.