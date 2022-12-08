Biz Buzz: Dental hygienists open teeth-whitening business in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Teeth-whitening business opening in Idaho Falls

Miranda Blair with a client. | Courtesy McKenzie McIntire

IDAHO FALLS – McKenzie McIntire and Miranda Blair enjoy serving clients full-time as dental hygienists, but now they’re providing another dental service through a new side venture.

The Idaho Falls women are the co-owners of Fresh Teeth Whitening at 140 North Corner Avenue, Ste. D in Idaho Falls. The business is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday.

“We are both passionate about the dental field,” McIntire tells EastIdahoNews.com. “One thing that we really enjoyed with our job was helping people feel more confident with their smiles” — which is why they decided to open this business.

The pair have been using teeth-whitening services from a business in St. Anthony for several years, and they’ve enjoyed how it makes them look and feel.

Since they’re both licensed professionals, providing that same service in Idaho Falls just seemed like the next natural step. That aspect is something McIntire says is what sets them apart from similar businesses.

“We know that there are some people in this area that (provide teeth-whitening services) that have been certified or trained, but don’t have the dental knowledge. We’ve been able to obtain a lot more information in safety and overall tooth anatomy (for clients) to take into consideration,” McIntire explains.

Both women obtained their dental hygienist licenses about 18 months ago. Blair’s interest in the industry was influenced by a dental hygienist in her childhood whom she saw regularly.

McIntire says oral hygiene is “something everybody sees,” and she liked the opportunities it provided in helping people feel good about themselves and become educated about how oral health is connected to the body’s health overall.

Once the business is established, they’re hoping to add a training aspect so employees understand the health impacts of teeth whitening.

“We want people to feel safe coming to us as dental hygienists. I’ve gone and done other cosmetic procedures with people who, in the middle of it, tell me they’re not certified,” McIntire says. “We want to take that extra step because people feel safe with people who know what they’re doing.”

Fresh Teeth Whitening will be open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment in the evenings. The duo will also make house calls for people who have physical limitations and can’t leave their houses.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit the Instagram page or call (208) 821-6476.

BIZ BITS

Electric company celebrating 120 years of business

POCATELLO – Pocatello Electric is marking its 120th anniversary and the owners are inviting you to celebrate.

The community is invited to a party at 5 p.m. on December 15 at 258 North Main Street. The first 120 people will receive a small gift, and there will be prizes and giveaways every week until the night of the event, including a Whirlpool frontload washer and dryer, a Serta queen mattress set, and a Pro Line Kitchenaid Mixer.

A drawing will take place every 15 minutes the night of the event for extra prizes. Two entry forms will be given to attendees to put into the drawing when they arrive. You must be present to win. Bring in non-perishable items to benefit the Idaho Foodbank for extra entry forms.

The business will also provide a $1,120 donation to a nonprofit in the community. Any nonprofit can be nominated to win. The recipient will be announced that night. Nominate an organization through the business’s Facebook page.

Cookies and other appetizers will be available, along with wine, beer, water and coffee.

Idaho Falls medical spa giving away 2 free procedures

IDAHO FALLS – Belle Medical offers safe and effective body sculpting and enhancing treatments, and focuses on a partnership that helps patients feel understood, confident and cared for.

It’s giving away two procedures — a $25,000 value — completely free. Win a free Mommy Makeover or Dad Bod Makeover for you and a lucky friend — your husband, your best friend, your mom, your librarian. You decide!

All you have to do is follow the instructions on the Instagram post. One winner will be chosen to receive a free procedure for themselves and one to give to a friend.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Idaho gas prices under $4 mark on average and still falling

EV charging stations on the rise locally amid federal push for electric vehicles

Our net worth is $2 to $3 million and my dad asked for $55,000 to pay off his debts. What should I do?

Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season