Buy an empty bowl for those in need at Pocatello event

POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is inviting the community to support those in need by buying a handmade bowl.

The Pocatello Arts Council is hosting the 4th Annual Empty Bowls event this Friday at the Westside Players Warehouse at 1009 South 2nd Avenue.

Buying an empty bowl helps the foodbank in its efforts to feed the needy. About 9% of Idahoans are currently experiencing food insecurity, according to a news release. The Idaho Foodbank can provide four meals for each dollar it receives.

Attendees can purchase local, handmade artisan bowls for $25. The purchase will include a choice of soup — provided by Albertsons — and bread — provided by Round River Baking.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.