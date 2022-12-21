Comedian, Latin group, Bee Gees tribute and more announced in BYUI Center Stage lineup

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Winter 2023 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a Latin GRAMMY-nominated music group, a missionary-favorite country band, a New York City comedian with local Idaho ties, and a tribute group playing some of the biggest hits of the 1970s.

Performing on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is Mariachi Herencia de México, a global mariachi phenomenon.

The Nashville Tribute Band will return to BYU-Idaho for the first time since 2013 on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Netflix-renowned comedian Ryan Hamilton will take to the stage in the BYU-Idaho Center on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. promising lots of laughs.

The final Center Stage event of the semester will be Stayin’ Alive, the leading Bee Gees tribute band. Stayin’ Alive will perform on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 3 for all four performances and can be purchased online at www.byui.edu/tickets. BYU-Idaho students and employees may purchase tickets at a discounted rate. The general public is welcome to all Center Stage performances.

Here is additional information about each event:

Mariachi Herencia de México

Friday, Jan. 20

7:30 pm, Hart Auditorium

$10 students/$15 general public

Mariachi Herencia de México is a Latin GRAMMY-nominated group whose sound is known worldwide as being a fresh take on the rich traditions of mariachi music. Having released five highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both the Billboard and iTunes Latin Album charts, Mariachi Herencia de México will captivate audiences of all ages in a colorful and unforgettable experience of Mexican culture and music.

Nashville Tribute Band

Friday, Feb. 3

7:30 pm, Hart Auditorium

$10 for students/$15 for general public

The Nashville Tribute Band is a Christian music group unlike any you’ve ever heard. With their original music, these six Nashville musicians pay tribute to the things they believe in by offering a new perspective on familiar Christian stories. The band has released nine albums and performed over 1,500 shows across the U.S., as well as Australia, China, Canada, and the U.K. Their albums have charted Top 10 on the Billboards Gospel Charts and their award-winning songs have become the soundtrack to many young men and women’s mission experience. The band was formed in 2005 by award-winning songwriter/producer Jason Deere and recording artist Dan Truman (a member of the Grammy-winning country music group Diamond Rio). Alongside them are Tim Gates, Brad Hull, Ben, and Chad Truman.

Ryan Hamilton

Friday, March 10

7:30 pm, BYU-Idaho Center

$15 for students/$30 for general public

Ryan Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour including to BYU-Idaho in 2013. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural east Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he’s one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute

Friday, March 17

7:30 pm, BYU-Idaho Center

$10 students/$15 for general public

Stayin’ Alive is the leading tribute band of the Bee Gees to hit the stage. Relive the memories of the ‘70s with this distinctive Canadian production complete with big screen video clips, photo montages, and dazzling lights! The internationally acclaimed band captures the sights and songs of a full Bee Gees playlist, with blockbusters such as “You Should Be Dancing,” “Jive Talkin,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” Come dressed in your favorite 70s attire and join us for a night of groovy disco music!

More information can be found about each performance at www.byui.edu/center-stage.