Commission seeking replacement for retiring magistrate judge

The following is a news release from the Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission.

ARCO – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January to select a new magistrate judge.

The new judge will replace the Honorable Ralph Savage , who is retiring effective March 31.

Three applications have been submitted, according to Trail Court Administrator Tammie Whyte. The applicants are Twin Falls County Civil Public Defender Adam Ondo, Bonneville County Chief Conflict Counsel Neal Randall and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North-Shaul.

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide.

Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office of any District Court in the Seventh Judicial District, or the Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s office at 605 North Capital Avenue, Idaho Falls.

More information can be obtained by calling (208) 529-1350, ext. 1341, or online.

Questionnaires must be returned no later than Dec. 23.