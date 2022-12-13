Deserving school secretary surprised with gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Wylette and her husband Will are hardworking, amazing people. They have two grown sons and a 29-year-old daughter with special needs who they care for full-time.

They are living in the house Will’s parents built right after the Teton Dam flood in 1976. The home still has its original carpet and each time Will and Wylette started saving money to replace it, medical bills or other more pressing household repairs were needed to be paid first.

In addition to caring for their own children, they also care for Will’s brother, who is in his 60s and has special needs, and Will’s mother, who is well into her 90s. This involves taking both to medical appointments and making sure to prepare meals for them each day.

Wylette and Will could use new carpet and a new freezer as it is being held shut with bungee cords.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Wylette and Will a visit with some early Christmas presents. Watch the video above to see the surprise!