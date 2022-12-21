Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl.

Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.

Mills said that due to his inability to breathe on his own, Tyler was put into a medically induced coma to stabilize him for the tracheotomy that is currently breathing for him. Doctors have also informed Tyler’s family that they are searching for ways to safely cauterize blood vessels in Tyler’s face.

“In the first 24 hours, they didn’t know if he was going to make it,” Mills told EastIdahoNews.com. “As of right now, they still don’t know.”

Due to quickly rising medical bills, Mills has started a GoFundMe — which can be found here — with a target of $200,000. She said he has already undergone 16 blood transfusions and four surgeries. And following his recovery, it will take months of rehabilitation as Tyler may need to re-learn motor functions like walking.

She acknowledged that the target sum is a large amount, but said that it will not only cover the exorbitant medical costs but also aid Tyler in his continued recovery.

“It’s going to be months, if not years, if he’s ever going to be able to go back to work,” she said.

The incident began, Mills explained, when a fellow bar patron continuously insulted Jesse. Jesse, she said, punched the man and was immediately attacked by six or seven people — though not the man Jesse punched.

When Tyler saw that his little brother was being punched and kicked while on the ground, he got involved. He was then attacked as well, according to Mills.

Jesse suffered broken ribs and facial injuries, while the third member of their group also sustained significant injuries.

Pocatello police were called and responded to the disturbance. However, swelling from Tyler’s injuries had not restricted his ability to breathe yet, so he refused ambulance transport — due to the cost — and declined to press charges, Mills said.

He instead got a ride from a friend to Portneuf Medical Center, where he is now being cared for in the ICU.

“Whoever attacked him, they need to pay for this,” Mills said.

Mills contacted the owner of the bar to request CCTV footage from the incident but was told by the owner that the bar is unable to access playback from its CCTV system.

She also got in touch with the Pocatello Police Department and requested an investigation be opened into the incident. She said that a detective has since reached out to Jesse to obtain a statement.

Pocatello Police confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that an investigation has been opened into the incident. Further details, however, could not be provided because it is an ongoing investigation.

Along with the GoFundMe, Mills said that friends and loved ones are planning fundraisers.

“Tyler is the last person that would deserve this,” Mills said. “He has got the biggest heart in the whole wide world. … He is the sweetest person ever. He didn’t deserve this.”