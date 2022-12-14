Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday.

At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:25 p.m. from an individual stating that there was a lot of smoke in the building and an orange glow coming from a window of an apartment complex located on the 500 block of Hansen Avenue, just south of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

Multiple units from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched, and the occupants were instructed to evacuate the building.

When firefighters arrived on scene of the medium-sized, two-story eight-plex, they reported smoke coming from a basement apartment. The tenant of the apartment, an adult male, was home at the time of the fire and was alerted about the fire by neighbors. All occupants had evacuated the building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire while others searched the apartment complex to make sure that all occupants were out. Engine 5 reported having the fire extinguished by approximately 10:36 p.m.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were requested to secure utilities, while IFPD assisted with evacuations and blocking off roads. The Chaplains of Idaho responded to provide assistance and immediate needs for the individuals who were temporarily displaced from their apartments.

One adult male was evaluated by IFFD’s EMS personnel on scene but did not require treatment or transport by ambulance to the hospital. The tenants of the adjoining apartments made arrangements to stay with family members overnight.

The basement apartment is a complete loss, with damages estimated at $50,000. There was moderate smoke damage to the adjoining apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.