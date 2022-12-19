Fire destroys majority of home in Inkom

INKOM — A rural home in Inkom was mostly destroyed by a fire Saturday.

The Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were called to a house fire at about noon on Rapid Creek Road in Inkom. When firefighters arrived the residence was fully engulfed and flames had spread into the attic space.

The residents of the home were out of town, and the home was empty when the fire was reported, according to a Inkom Volunteer Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes, and remained on scene until about 5:30 p.m.

Department spokesman Dean Hazen says the main floor of the home, and all its contents were completely destroyed, but less damage was done to the basement of the home.

The initial investigation indicates the fire originated from a power strip used for heat lamps and a heated water bowl for a chicken coop and a family dog located behind the home. The chicken coop was not damaged and the dog was not injured in the fire.

Hazen says the Inkom community has come together and is helping the family pick up the pieces.

Courtesy Inkom Volunteer Fire Department