Humble young father hit by car holds back tears opening gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Martin lives in Rexburg and works as a carpenter in Jackson. He works hard to provide for his wife and three young children.

In early October, he was at a gas station near Jackson when a car accidentally backed over him and seriously injured both of his legs.

He has needed surgery, wound care and ongoing physical therapy. He has been unable to work and hopes to be back on the job soon. Without his income, his family has been experiencing an extremely difficult time.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would pay Martin a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!