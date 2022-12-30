‘Justice will be found’: Moscow police confirm man is in custody, unable to say much else

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The Moscow Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a Washington State graduate student in the killing of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus apartment on Nov. 13, but still could reveal very little about the investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police earlier in the day confirmed to the Statesman that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on a “fugitive from justice warrant” in connection with the homicides. He was arrested at a home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

RELATED | Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, a graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. | Courtesy Washington State University

The four victims in the quadruple homicide early Nov. 13 were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, who were close friends; and junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who were dating.

The three women lived in the house, while Chapin was staying overnight with Kernodle. All four were stabbed to death.

“These murders have shaken our community, and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a news conference. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

WATCH: Authorities to speak about man arrested in University of Idaho killings

Kohberger faces four counts of felony first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the news conference. But neither he nor Fry — who repeatedly uttered, “That’s part of the investigation” in response to questions — could provide much more information.

The probable cause affidavit, which will contain details and lay out the case against Kohberger, is sealed under Idaho law and won’t become public until he is extradited and appears before an Idaho judge.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson speaks at a press conference Friday on the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students near campus Nov. 13. Authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the homicides early Friday morning at a home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman. Angela Palermo, Idaho Statesman

AUTHORITIES REMAIN TIGHT-LIPPED ABOUT DETAILS

Question after question, Fry and Thompson reiterated that they could not release specifics about the investigation, the crimes, what led them to Kohberger and whether he was known to the victims. Both men said more information would be coming out through the court process.

Fry did confirm that a murder weapon still has not been found. He said law enforcement located a Hyundai Elantra; authorities alerted the public nearly a month ago that they were searching for a white Elantra and wanted to speak to the driver and any occupants of the vehicle.

Fry also said that the cleanup of the King Road home, which began Friday morning, was “halted” because of a request from the court.

RELATED | Property management to begin cleanup of Moscow house where U of I students were killed

Asked about the police decision to keep information about the investigation guarded, Fry said at the press conference that he “100% stands behind” that move. He acknowledged that doing so had frustrated the public, but said it was necessary.

“We want to have a situation that when this goes to trial, there’s no doubt that we’ve done everything right,” he said.

U of I President Scott Green said the news of Kohberger’s arrest was a relief for the small community, which has been on edge since the November killings. In less than two weeks, students will return to the Moscow campus for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 11.

Green thanked Idaho State Police for its “highly visible security presence” on campus, which he said brought comfort.

The university told students earlier this month that it plans to increase the number of law enforcement officials on patrol in January. U of I’s student government also asked the school to work with Moscow police, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police to watch over neighborhoods close to campus, like the one where the students were killed.

”We never lost faith that this case would be solved,” Green said. “This crime has nevertheless left a mark on our university, our community and our state.”

In a statement, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge thanked all law enforcement and prosecutors who worked “tirelessly to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

“I hope this arrest and subsequent criminal justice system process will begin to provide comfort and closure to the victims’ families, our community, and the nation,” Bettge said.

Kohberger is expected to appear in court in Pennsylvania at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, where he will decide whether to waive his extradition rights and return to Idaho voluntarily, or challenge the extradition.

Thompson encouraged the public to continue to use the tipline — at (208) 883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us — to help investigators learn more about Kohberger.