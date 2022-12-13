Man gets probation after storing child pornography

IDAHO FALLS — A 44-year-old man was sentenced to five years of probation last week after prosecutors say he stored child pornography on Twitter back in 2020.

Nathanial Allen Pickering faced District Judge Michael Whyte on Thursday at the Bonneville County courthouse. As part of probation, he will have to undergo sex offender treatment. Pickering will have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Pickering was originally charged with felony possession of sexually exploitive material. However, after a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony injury to a child. He was given a psycho-sexual evaluation, which showed he was at a low risk to reoffend.

In April 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to local law enforcement about a Twitter account where five images of child pornography had been uploaded. Investigators tied the account to Pickering.

He admitted to seeing child pornography but said people would send it to him, and when he clicked on links, it must have downloaded to his account. Pickering told detectives he “never intentionally downloaded any images of that kind on his phone,” according to court documents.

Whyte gave Pickering an underlying sentence of three to eight years in prison, which he could serve if he does not follow the terms of his probation.