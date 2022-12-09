Man sentenced in high speed chase following alleged involvement in Walgreens robbery

BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man involved in a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday and remains a suspect in a robbery at a Pocatello Walgreens.

According to court documents, Demar Antione Lacy fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car. This all happened after he allegedly robbed a Pocatello store in May.

On Monday, Bingham County District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Lacy to prison with one year determinate and four years indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Additionally, his license will be suspended for one and a half years.

Originally, Lacy was arrested and charged with three felonies which included two counts of injury to a child. However, as part of a plea agreement, Lacy pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and in turn, both counts of injury to a child were dropped.

Court documents say the high-speed chase began around noon on May 20. Dispatchers were told that the car was spotted heading south on Interstate 15 in Bonneville County. Lacy was later identified as the driver.

“I heard dispatch advise that Walgreens (in Blackfoot) just called stating that there were two suspects in the store matching the description of the armed robbers from a robbery in Pocatello, which occurred earlier that morning,” an officer wrote in court documents. “Dispatch advised that there was video from the armed robbery in Pocatello.”

A deputy tried to stop Lacy in the vehicle near Bingham County, but Lacy continued to speed and drove off the right side of the road to pass cars. Spike strips were set up to stop the vehicle. Lacy was driving at least 130 miles per hour. Click here to read a previous story.

Lacy eventually drove off the road into the borrow pit and through a fence near the milepost 80 exit. Three people jumped out of the car, including Lacy. He was chased down and arrested.

Court documents said that the vehicle, in this case, had been involved in 11 robberies in several states.

As for the Pocatello Walgreens robbery, the Pocatello Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com the investigation is complete and was sent to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office to see if any charges will be filed against Lacy. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have already been charged with felony robbery in that case.