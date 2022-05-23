Documents detail chaotic high speed chase involving alleged Walgreens robber and two teenagers

BLACKFOOT — A 22-year-old California man connected to an armed robbery at Walgreens is behind bars after he allegedly fled from law enforcement and led them on a high-speed chase with two teenagers in the car.

Demar Antione Lacy was arrested and charged with three felonies in Bingham County, including one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of injury to a child.

Lacy was arrested after the high-speed chase ended in Bingham County. Lacy was allegedly involved in a robbery at Walgreens in Pocatello at 905 Yellowstone Avenue around 9:50 a.m. before going to Walgreens in Blackfoot. He then traveled to the Rexburg store.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the high-speed chase incident began around noon.

“I heard dispatch advise that Walgreens just called stating that there were two suspects in the store matching the description of the armed robbers from a robbery in Pocatello, which occurred earlier that morning,” an officer wrote in court documents. “Dispatch advised that there was video from the armed robbery in Pocatello and another armed robbery in Boise.”

According to documents, dispatch received a vehicle description and told law enforcement that the vehicle had a California license plate. Dispatchers were told that the car was spotted heading south on Interstate 15 in Bonneville County.

Law enforcement tried looking for the vehicle on the interstate.

“I could see several cars coming and saw that one was a gray Volkswagen with California plates. I started to pull out and saw the plate was a match and could see three dark-skinned males in the car with two wearing black hoodies and the driver in a tan hoodie,” the officer wrote.

The officer activated lights and the siren and tried to catch up to the car.

“The driver slowed down as we approached the 93 exit and then accelerated and started passing cars,” the officer said.

Documents said the driver, who was later identified as Lacy, continued to accelerate and would not stop.

“We reached my vehicle’s top speed of 120 miles per hour in the 80-mile-per-hour interstate. The driver came to the back of several cars and instead of slowing down, the driver drove off the right side of the road and started passing cars. The driver was fishtailing, and I was concerned he would hit another vehicle,” the officer said.

Spike strips were set up to stop the vehicle, and both right tires were spiked. According to court documents, the driver lost the rear tire and began accelerating.

“My car maxed out at 120 again, and I had to slow down for a second set of spikes that missed the car by milepost 89. The driver continued accelerating and was moving away from me reaching speeds of at least 130,” the officer said.

Court documents said Lacy was pushing cars off the road and he drove in and out of both lanes. The driver then lost the right front tire and lost control. He was swerving all over the road and drove off of the road into the borrow pit and through a fence near the milepost 80 exit.

Three people jumped out of the car, including Lacy.

“I began chasing them on foot and they were running toward the casino. The male in the tan sweater (Lacy) cut off from the group and ran toward a door of the casino. I found him hiding behind a container by the door. I gave him commands to lay on his stomach and I held him at taser point,” the officer said.

Eventually, Lacy was put into handcuffs.

“I asked Demar why he ran from me. Demar stated he was scared because of all the cops behind him,” the officer wrote. “Demar admitted he had been driving for about 15 minutes before I saw him. Demar admitted to seeing the detective cars and said he was scared and ran. I asked Demar if he almost crashed and he stated yes, a couple of times. I asked him how he knew the other two juveniles that were 16 in his car. Demar said he knows them but doesn’t want to say why.”

Lacy was charged and booked into the Bingham County Jail. He had an initial court appearance on Monday and his bond was set to $1,000,000.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Bingham County Magistrate Court.

According to court documents, Lacy also has multiple felony convictions in California for sodomy, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pocatello detectives are currently working on the robbery case and interviewing Lacy, according to court documents.

Officials with the Pocatello Police Department could not confirm with EastIdahoNews.com how the teens in the case were involved or if they were arrested. There was also no word on if anyone was hurt.

Court documents said that the vehicle in this case had been involved in 11 robberies in several states.