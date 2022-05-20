Walgreens armed robbery suspects in custody following high-speed chase

IDAHO FALLS — Two men wanted in connection to several armed robberies and thefts at Walgreens across the country are now in custody.

The men were arrested Friday around 12:30 p.m. after a high-speed chase ended in Bingham County, according to authorities.

The suspects robbed Walgreens in Pocatello at 905 Yellowstone Avenue around 9:50 a.m. before going to Walgreens in Blackfoot, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com. The men, reportedly involved in thefts and robberies at Walgreens in other states, then traveled to the Rexburg store.

“We got a call around 11:28 this morning that there were two males inside Walgreens and the employees recognized them to be the same individuals that had robbed Walgreens in Pocatello,” Rexburg Police Det. Eric Wheeler tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We were called and the suspects had left before we arrived. They were only in the store for two minutes.”

The suspects left Rexburg and were spotted by law enforcement going southbound on I-15. A pursuit was initiated and spike strips were used to stop the vehicle. The men were eventually taken into custody.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says information about the arrest, including the names of those involved, will not be available until Monday.