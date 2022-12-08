National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.

An initial storm is expected to move quickly through the central, southern mountains and Magic Valley area between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. Meteorologists with the NWS say the second storm will reach eastern Idaho around 5 a.m. and end between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday.

Heavy snow is possible Saturday and Sunday throughout the Interstate 15 corridor, which includes Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas that will be hit harder include Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs and Island Park.

Forecasters are predicting anywhere from one to three inches in the Idaho Falls-Pocatello area. Up to six inches is a possibility in areas north of Rexburg.

Road conditions may be hazardous and officials are urging you to slow down and use caution while traveling.

A seven-day forecast and weather cams are available here. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website for current road conditions and closures.

Expected 48-hour snowfall Saturday through Sunday: