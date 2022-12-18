Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kim is one of the kindest people you will meet. A few years ago, she moved to Idaho Falls with her youngest son, Parley, to be near family.

On Oct. 6, Parley was in a very serious ATV accident resulting in traumatic head/brain injury, multiple fractures and burns. He was hospitalized for five weeks and Kim rarely left his side. The mantra they have adopted is, “Be patient, work hard, expect miracles!” and miracles they have definitely seen.

Parley was able to go home last month and has many doctor appointments going forward. They are extremely positive, humble and would never ask for anything.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Kim and Parley a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise!