These schools are canceled Monday due to extreme weather
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
|
Updated:
The following school districts have canceled classes Monday due to extreme weather conditions and cold temperatures.
- Mackay School District 182
Frigid weather conditions are expected throughout the week in eastern Idaho. You can find the latest forecast here and live weather cameras here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more cancelations are announced.