Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When firefighters arrived at the single-story home, heavy smoke was coming from the roof and the basement.

One adult female was home alone at the time of the fire and was able to evacuate safely. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The fire caused damage to the basement bathroom and hallway, with smoke damage throughout the home. The Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to provide assistance and to help find temporary shelter for the two adults who were displaced by the fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A woman escaped a local home after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 900 block of Koster Avenue just before 2 p.m. According to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, dispatchers received a call about a fire in the home’s basement.

The woman was inside the home when the fire started, according to Hammon. It’s not clear if she was injured or hospitalized.

The fire was quickly contained by firefighters.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com