1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley

SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The 59-year-old, whose name was not released, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford Explorer. He was headed south on U.S. 91 when he crossed the center lane and hit a 78-year-old Shelley woman headed north in a 2009 Honda Accord.

“The Ford continued off the road and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt,” the news release says.

ISP does not specify whether the woman was injured.

The southbound lane was blocked for about two hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

It remains under investigation.