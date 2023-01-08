8 found shot to death in Utah home

ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Eight members of a family were found dead of gunshot wounds in an Enoch home on Wednesday.

A press release from Enoch officials said three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check, each with gunshot wounds, at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” the press release said.

Officials from the small town north of Cedar City said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to provide more information “at a later time.”

The Iron County School District sent a letter to all of the parents in the district confirming that “eight members of a family residing in Enoch with five students in our schools tragically passed away” on Wednesday afternoon.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” the letter said. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed.”

A crisis intervention team is available to help students, parents and school employees and the district said counselors are available at their counseling center or school administrative offices.

Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences on Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers,” he said.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also responded to the deaths.

“What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight,” she said.

This story will be updated.