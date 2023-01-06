City of Ammon mayor appoints new city council member to fill vacant seat

AMMON — A new city council member has been appointed to fill a seat that was left vacant back in November.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti appointed Heidi Boyle to fill the spot. The Ammon City Council agreed with the appointment at its meeting Thursday.

“I feel very welcomed already by the mayor and the council. I think they are good people, and I think their hearts are in the right place, and they want to make this a better city,” Boyle told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday.

According to a news release from the city of Ammon, Idaho law states that vacancies on the city council are to be filled by appointment made by the mayor with the consent of the city council. The seat was vacant after former city councilman Josh Wheeler resigned to serve in the Idaho State Legislature.

Boyle said she is looking forward to serving in the position.

“I’m definitely excited. I’m really thankful for the opportunity. I’m really pleased that the council and the mayor felt that I could fill this position and that they put their trust in me. I am just excited to get started. I know I have a lot to learn, but I am willing to do the work,” Boyle said.

Boyle has been an Ammon resident for over 15 years. She was one of the founding members of Ammon Arts and has been involved in many city events and activities over the years. She currently works part-time as an occupational therapist and is a full-time mother to her four kids.

She said she was interested in the position after volunteering in Ammon. She’s additionally been a part of planning and zoning meetings and got involved in her neighborhood.

Boyle said she does have goals that she hopes to accomplish.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to be an advocate and representative for the citizens of Ammon, trying to be a new voice in the council, and trying to bring a new perspective. I really want wise growth: wise stands for water, infrastructure, safety and education,” she said. “That’s kind of been a big push in our neighborhood here is just making sure that as Ammon grows and develops, that things are done correctly and in the right order.”

“Heidi has shown great dedication to making Ammon a better place, and I am excited for her to now be a part of the Ammon City Council,” Mayor Coletti said in the release. “I look forward to having her voice and perspective as part of the decision making process.”

Boyle will fill the city council seat for a one-year term ending December 31, 2023, and the seat will be up for election in November 2023 for a standard four-year term.

Boyle told EastIdahoNews.com she plans on running for election when her one-year term is up.

“My biggest hope to the citizens and to the council is that we can come together with solutions for our city. People have great ideas and I am hoping that we can implement new ideas in the city and just be open-minded and willing to work together,” she said.