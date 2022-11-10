Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature

AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature.

Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.

Wheeler has served on the city council for the last three years, and he tells EastIdahoNews.com he will miss serving in this capacity.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the people I’ve worked with and the experience I’ve gained on the Ammon City Council. I will sorely miss working with them regularly,” Wheeler says.

One of the things he’s most proud of during his time on the city council is the small role he played in forming the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District.

He’s been involved in his family’s business, Wheeler Electric, for many years, and he has an MBA from Idaho State University.

Career and educational opportunities for students are foremost on his mind as he takes on his new role as a representative.

“My primary goal is to continue improving opportunities for Idaho’s kids through career technical and professional education,” Wheeler says.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti wished Wheeler well in a news release from the city.

“Councilmember Wheeler has served our city honorably. I am grateful for his service to Ammon and will miss him on the city council,” Coletti says.

Coletti is looking to appoint someone in Wheeler’s place to finish out his term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. This city council seat will be up for election on its regular cycle in November 2023 for a standard four-year term.

Applications are being accepted until Dec. 1 for interested parties. They can be sent to scoletti@cityofammon.us. Questions about qualifications or other information can be sent to kbuchan@cityofammmon.us. You can also call the city clerk’s office at (208) 612-4010.