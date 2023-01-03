Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls.

QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10.

The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those who suffer from chronic pain due to injury, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions. Co-owner Bradley Staples explains in a news release it uses all-natural biolgic protocols to stimulate the body to repair its own damaged tissues and joints.

“We all know someone who suffers from chronic pain, so we’re thrilled to bring these treatments to (eastern Idaho),”

Staples says. “We have deep roots in the region and recognized the need to bring more options to those suffering with various forms of joint pain, especially when they’re being told that surgery is the only option.”

Those who need hip or knee replacements, orthopedic surgery, or prescription drugs to deal with their joint pain are prime candidates for the clinic’s services. It’s an alternative to surgery, NSAIDs, and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem, says Staples.

The clinic also offers hair restoration services.

The cutting-edge clinic is leading the way in using regenerative medicine to help people maintain an active lifestyle, according to Ball Venture’s Chief Development Officer Eric Isom. He hopes it will benefit clients.

“We are proud to be working with innovative businesses such as QC Kinetix,” Isom says. “The addition of such businesses not only enhances the experience for customers at Snake River Landing, but also benefits those who choose to invest and grow their business here.”

The Idaho Falls clinic is the first location on this side of the state. QC Kinetix has another location in Boise.

QC Kinetix is also the second medical office to open in Snake River Landing in 2022. Construction on the Idaho Eye and Laser Center began a few months ago.

Snake River Landing welcomed several other businesses to the development last year, including Highlands Mortgage, HomeSmart Premier Realty, and Moose Ridge Coffee Co.

For more information about QC Kinetix or to schedule a free consultation, visit the website.